John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory supports the Advanced Battle Management System Onramp 2 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, on Aug. 27, 2020. The effect ABMS is attempting to achieve is Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2). JADC2 is meant to accelerate the speed of the kill chain by connecting sensors to shooters. ABMS is the digital infrastructure which allows a level of connectivity and [sensor] compatibility for our military at war. As a new Joint Warfighting Concept, Joint All-Domain Operations (JADO) seeks to create simultaneous dilemmas for adversary forces, overwhelming them with too many challenges to counter successfully. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 17:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765409
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-JL169-7003
|Filename:
|DOD_107968564
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Prototype Fire Control Radar - ABMS, by SSgt Cambria Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT