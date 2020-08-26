AT&T supports the support the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, on Aug. 27, 2020. The flying Cell on Wings (COW) drone provides instant cellular connectivity in austere locations for warfighters. ABMS is an interconnected battle network where data is brought into a cloud-based system to assist operators in making quicker integrated decisions in congested and contested spaces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765408
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-JL169-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_107968562
|Length:
|00:05:31
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ABMS BROLL: AT&T drone supports ABMS, by SSgt Cambria Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
