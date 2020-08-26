ABMS BROLL: AT&T drone supports ABMS

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AT&T supports the support the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, on Aug. 27, 2020. The flying Cell on Wings (COW) drone provides instant cellular connectivity in austere locations for warfighters. ABMS is an interconnected battle network where data is brought into a cloud-based system to assist operators in making quicker integrated decisions in congested and contested spaces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson)