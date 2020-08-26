ABMS BROLL: AT&T towers support ABMS

AT&T supports the Advanced Battle Management System Onramp 2 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, on Aug. 27, 2020. The Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) is an interconnected battle network - the digital architecture or foundation - which collects, processes and shares data relevant to warfighters in order to make better decisions faster in the kill chain. In order to achieve all-domain superiority, it requires that individual military activities not simply be de-conflicted, but rather integrated – activities in one domain must enhance the effectiveness of those in another domain. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson)
08.26.2020
08.31.2020
B-Roll
Location:
WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
