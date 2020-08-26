Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABMS BROLL: AT&T towers support ABMS

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    AT&T supports the Advanced Battle Management System Onramp 2 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, on Aug. 27, 2020. The Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) is an interconnected battle network - the digital architecture or foundation - which collects, processes and shares data relevant to warfighters in order to make better decisions faster in the kill chain. In order to achieve all-domain superiority, it requires that individual military activities not simply be de-conflicted, but rather integrated – activities in one domain must enhance the effectiveness of those in another domain. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765407
    VIRIN: 200827-F-JL169-7001
    Filename: DOD_107968538
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ABMS BROLL: AT&T towers support ABMS, by SSgt Cambria Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

