50th FMSU takes part in Exercise Diamond Strike

U. S. Army Capt. Shamil Rodriguez and 1st Lt. Michael Daly, 50th Financial Management Support Unit (FMSU), speak on behalf of Exercise Diamond Strike on National Guard Training Center at Sea Girt, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020. Soldiers with 50th FMSU are participating in Diamond Strike, which is designed to provide realistic technical training to regular Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard finance units. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)
