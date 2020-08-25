Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th FMSU takes part in Exercise Diamond Strike

    SEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U. S. Army Capt. Shamil Rodriguez and 1st Lt. Michael Daly, 50th Financial Management Support Unit (FMSU), speak on behalf of Exercise Diamond Strike on National Guard Training Center at Sea Girt, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020. Soldiers with 50th FMSU are participating in Diamond Strike, which is designed to provide realistic technical training to regular Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard finance units. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 19:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765405
    VIRIN: 200831-Z-IB607-2001
    Filename: DOD_107968365
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: SEA GIRT, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th FMSU takes part in Exercise Diamond Strike, by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Finance
    Army Guard
    New Jersey Army National Guard
    U.S. Army
    USA
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard
    National Guard Training Center
    FMSU
    42nd Regional Support Group
    NJGuard
    Diamond Strike
    350th Finance Detachment
    Exercise Diamond Strike
    50th FMSU
    250th FMSD
    FSMD

