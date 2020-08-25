50th FMSU takes part in Exercise Diamond Strike

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U. S. Army Capt. Shamil Rodriguez and 1st Lt. Michael Daly, 50th Financial Management Support Unit (FMSU), speak on behalf of Exercise Diamond Strike on National Guard Training Center at Sea Girt, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020. Soldiers with 50th FMSU are participating in Diamond Strike, which is designed to provide realistic technical training to regular Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard finance units. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)