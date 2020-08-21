Por favor, no consuma bebidas alcohólicas cuando se encuentre cerca del agua. Sabía usted que el alcohol afecta sus habilidades tales como el sentido común, el balance y la coordinación? Si usted toma alcohol, podría ser la próxima víctima. Use los Chalecos Salvavidas … y Nadie Estará de Luto. Aprenda más visitando PleaseWearIt.Com
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 16:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|765400
|VIRIN:
|200821-A-ZS026-839
|Filename:
|DOD_107968347
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Language:
|Spanish
|Location:
|ENNIS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seguridad del Agua - Beber Alcohol Puede Ser Mortal, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT