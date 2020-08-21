Para asegurar su vida cuando se encuentre en el agua, aprenda a nadar, nunca exceda sus habilidades y no nade solo. No sea la próxima víctima. Use los Chalecos Salvavidas … y Nadie Estará de Luto. Aprenda más visitando PleaseWearIt.Com
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 16:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|765399
|VIRIN:
|200821-A-ZS026-925
|Filename:
|DOD_107968346
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Language:
|Spanish
|Location:
|ENNIS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seguridad del Agua - Aprenda a Nadar, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
