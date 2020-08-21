Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seguridad del Agua - Aprenda a Nadar

    ENNIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Para asegurar su vida cuando se encuentre en el agua, aprenda a nadar, nunca exceda sus habilidades y no nade solo. No sea la próxima víctima. Use los Chalecos Salvavidas … y Nadie Estará de Luto. Aprenda más visitando PleaseWearIt.Com

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 16:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 765399
    VIRIN: 200821-A-ZS026-925
    Filename: DOD_107968346
    Length: 00:00:36
    Language: Spanish
    Location: ENNIS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seguridad del Agua - Aprenda a Nadar, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

