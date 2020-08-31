Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Command Year in Review

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    United States Space Command

    U.S. Space Command was formally established Aug. 29, 2019, at a White House ceremony. At the direction of the President of the United States, the Department of Defense established an 11th Unified Combatant Command, a critical step that underscored the “importance of the space domain and its strategic contributions to U.S. national security.” The establishment accelerated the United States’ space capabilities to address rapidly evolving threats to U.S. space assets and highlighted the importance of deterring potential adversaries from putting critical U.S. space systems at risk.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 16:25
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    TAGS

    space
    combatant command
    COCOM
    U.S. Space Command
    USSPACECOM

