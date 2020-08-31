U.S. Space Command was formally established Aug. 29, 2019, at a White House ceremony. At the direction of the President of the United States, the Department of Defense established an 11th Unified Combatant Command, a critical step that underscored the “importance of the space domain and its strategic contributions to U.S. national security.” The establishment accelerated the United States’ space capabilities to address rapidly evolving threats to U.S. space assets and highlighted the importance of deterring potential adversaries from putting critical U.S. space systems at risk.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 16:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765393
|VIRIN:
|200831-F-CN249-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107968340
|Length:
|00:06:33
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Space Command Year in Review, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT