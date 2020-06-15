Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surviving JOTC Days 8-10

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) is a 12-day course offered at Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii designed to focus on jungle mobility training, waterborne operations, combat tracking, jungle tactics, survival training, and situational training exercises at the squad level. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Effie Mahugh/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 16:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765391
    VIRIN: 200615-A-TD292-1001
    Filename: DOD_107968301
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surviving JOTC Days 8-10, by SGT Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

