Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Barksdale's Hurricane Laura Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant, Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson and Senior Airman Lillian Miller

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This video encompasses the efforts put forth in securing the base before Hurricane Laura hit and the work Airmen put into base recovery afterwards.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 14:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765381
    VIRIN: 200831-F-QB331-0001
    Filename: DOD_107968126
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale's Hurricane Laura Response, by SSgt Philip Bryant, SSgt Cassandra Johnson and SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    B-52
    recovery
    Barksdale AFB
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Minot AFB
    2BW
    2nd bomb wing
    BAFB
    Hurricane Laura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT