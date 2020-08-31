This video encompasses the efforts put forth in securing the base before Hurricane Laura hit and the work Airmen put into base recovery afterwards.
08.31.2020
08.31.2020
|Package
|765381
|200831-F-QB331-0001
|DOD_107968126
|00:01:10
|US
This work, Barksdale's Hurricane Laura Response, by SSgt Philip Bryant, SSgt Cassandra Johnson and SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
