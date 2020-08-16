Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Charlie Battery 1st Sgt. commands fire line

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S Army 1st Sgt. Angel Rosario commands the firing of M777 artillery pieces after assuming duties as the new 1st Sgt. for 3rd BN, 112th Field Artillery, Charlie Battery on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 16, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765369
    VIRIN: 200816-Z-NI803-0557
    Filename: DOD_107967914
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Battery 1st Sgt. commands fire line, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    firing
    M777
    1st Sgt
    U.S. Army
    USA
    Army
    Artillery
    3-112th Field Artillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT