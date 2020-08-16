U.S Army 1st Sgt. Angel Rosario commands the firing of M777 artillery pieces after assuming duties as the new 1st Sgt. for 3rd BN, 112th Field Artillery, Charlie Battery on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 16, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765369
|VIRIN:
|200816-Z-NI803-0557
|Filename:
|DOD_107967914
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Charlie Battery 1st Sgt. commands fire line, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT