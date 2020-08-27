Airmen from the 5th Bomb Wing prepare B-52H Stratofortresses for takeoff at RAF Fairford, U.K. on Aug. 27, 2020. The Airmen are currently deployed in support of a bomber training mission to strenghten NATO alliances. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 10:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765320
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-GB336-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107967364
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BTF Missions begin at RAF Fairford, by A1C Josh Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT