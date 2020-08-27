Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF Missions begin at RAF Fairford

    FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josh Strickland 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 5th Bomb Wing prepare B-52H Stratofortresses for takeoff at RAF Fairford, U.K. on Aug. 27, 2020. The Airmen are currently deployed in support of a bomber training mission to strenghten NATO alliances. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    bomber task force Europe
    bombertaskforceeurope

