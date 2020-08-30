Arleen Coates is a wife, mother, Veteran, and Tobyhanna Army Depot's first full-time Military Retirement Services Officer. She cracks wise about her hometown, favorite sports team, and her surprising favorite genre of music in this week's #ShareYourStorySunday.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 10:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|765314
|VIRIN:
|200831-A-TB732-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107967327
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Share Your Story Sunday - Arleen Coates, by Ryan Beilman and Danielle Weinschenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
