    Share Your Story Sunday - Arleen Coates

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2020

    Video by Ryan Beilman and Danielle Weinschenk

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    Arleen Coates is a wife, mother, Veteran, and Tobyhanna Army Depot's first full-time Military Retirement Services Officer. She cracks wise about her hometown, favorite sports team, and her surprising favorite genre of music in this week's #ShareYourStorySunday.

    This work, Share Your Story Sunday - Arleen Coates, by Ryan Beilman and Danielle Weinschenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

