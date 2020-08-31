(Teaser) 59th Annual Interservice Rifle Championship

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 59th Annual Interservice Rifle Championship matches kicked off on MCBQ, Aug. 18. The matches were established in 1960 to promote the competition in arms program, which was established during 1901 to encourage interest and improvement in marksmanship by refining skills through advanced marksmanship training and competition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney)