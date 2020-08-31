Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (Teaser) 59th Annual Interservice Rifle Championship

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    The 59th Annual Interservice Rifle Championship matches kicked off on MCBQ, Aug. 18. The matches were established in 1960 to promote the competition in arms program, which was established during 1901 to encourage interest and improvement in marksmanship by refining skills through advanced marksmanship training and competition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney)

