Senior Airman Naim Smith of the 48th MXS Commander's Support Squadron recounts his story of resiliancy in the midst of a false accusation.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 08:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765304
|VIRIN:
|200828-F-EZ507-207
|Filename:
|DOD_107967120
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Hometown:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Other Side, by A1C Anthony Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT