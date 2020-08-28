Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Other Side

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anthony Clingerman  

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Naim Smith of the 48th MXS Commander's Support Squadron recounts his story of resiliancy in the midst of a false accusation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 08:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765304
    VIRIN: 200828-F-EZ507-207
    Filename: DOD_107967120
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Other Side, by A1C Anthony Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Depression
    Baltimore
    RAF Lakenheath
    Court
    Accusation
    A&FRC
    Story
    Community
    Maryland
    Race
    48th Fighter Wing
    Feature
    Airman Family Readiness Center
    Resiliancy
    False Accusation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT