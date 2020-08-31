USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Virtual Inprocessing: Customs

US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is leading the way offering virtual in-processing to make the PCS effort simpler and more productive for the client. In this video, the US Army Customs Agency Europe offers its in processing briefing.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 02:56
|Category:
|Video ID:
|765299
|VIRIN:
|200831-D-SK857-661
|Filename:
|DOD_107967037
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
