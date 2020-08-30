NSA O’brien & Senior Advisor Kushner Meet Alternate PM Gantz & FM Ashkenazi
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2020 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765272
|VIRIN:
|200830-S-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107966778
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|JERUSALEM, IL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NSA O’brien & Senior Advisor Kushner Meet Alternate PM Gantz & FM Ashkenazi, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT