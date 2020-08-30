Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA O’brien & Senior Advisor Kushner Meet Alternate PM Gantz & FM Ashkenazi

    JERUSALEM, ISRAEL

    08.30.2020

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    NSA O’brien & Senior Advisor Kushner Meet Alternate PM Gantz & FM Ashkenazi

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.30.2020 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765272
    VIRIN: 200830-S-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_107966778
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: JERUSALEM, IL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA O’brien & Senior Advisor Kushner Meet Alternate PM Gantz & FM Ashkenazi, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Israel
    Unite States
    Ben Gurion airport
    Jared Kushner
    Kushner
    US Embassy Jerusalem
    · Senior Advisor
    Abraham Accord

