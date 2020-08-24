USAG Italy commander welcomes back DoDEA teachers and staff

USAG Italy Garrison Commander Col. Dan Vogel thanks and welcomes back DoDEA Europe South District teachers and staff for the upcoming school year.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2020 06:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|765263
|VIRIN:
|200824-A-UN218-387
|Filename:
|DOD_107966613
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT