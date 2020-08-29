Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Operations: UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Load

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division work together to load a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter about a cargo ship in preparation for movement to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Aug. 29, 2020.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.29.2020 22:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765258
    VIRIN: 200829-A-AK380-737
    Filename: DOD_107966500
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
