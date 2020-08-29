Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2020

    Video by Austin Rooney            

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Various b-roll shots of the Warbirds at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, as the vintage WWII-era aircraft take off ahead of the 75th Anniversary of the end of the war. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.29.2020 21:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765256
    VIRIN: 200829-N-RT381-001
    Filename: DOD_107966412
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warbirds B-Roll, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

