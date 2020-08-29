One CH-47 Chinook from the 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion based in Peoria, Illinois, leaves for California to assist CAL FIRE with its firefighting operations on Aug. 29, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2020 19:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765243
|VIRIN:
|200829-A-OK159-672
|Filename:
|DOD_107966312
|Length:
|00:12:28
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Hometown:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Illinois National Guard to Aid California Wildfire Operations, by SGT Stephen Gifford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
