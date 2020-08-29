Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois National Guard to Aid California Wildfire Operations

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. Stephen Gifford 

    Joint Force Headquarters- Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    One CH-47 Chinook from the 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion based in Peoria, Illinois, leaves for California to assist CAL FIRE with its firefighting operations on Aug. 29, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.29.2020 19:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765243
    VIRIN: 200829-A-OK159-672
    Filename: DOD_107966312
    Length: 00:12:28
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    Hometown: PEORIA, IL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois National Guard to Aid California Wildfire Operations, by SGT Stephen Gifford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CH-47
    California National Guard
    Peoria
    Illinois National Guard
    Aviation
    Wildland Firefighting
    2-238
    Natural Disaster Response

