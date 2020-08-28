Allied Sky Mission-Belgian F-16s

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765229" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Belgian F-16A Fighting Falcons join up in formation alongside a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, during the Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Allied Sky, on Aug. 28, 2020. Allied Sky was the first time bombers flew over 30 NATO nations in Europe and North America in a single-day and is intended to demonstrate NATO solidarity, enhance readiness and provide training opportunities aimed at enhancing interoperability for all participating aircrews from the U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)