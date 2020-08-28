Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lighting II fighters join up in formation alongside a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, during the Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Allied Sky, on Aug. 28, 2020. Allied Sky was a single-day mission overflying 30 NATO nations and part of the routine Bomber Task Force missions that have occurred in the European theater of operations since 2018 with more than 200 sorties coordinated with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2020 09:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765227
|VIRIN:
|200828-F-JR513-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_107966021
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|CITY SHOWN, NO
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Allied Sky Mission-Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35s, by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT