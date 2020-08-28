Allied Sky Mission-Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35s

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lighting II fighters join up in formation alongside a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, during the Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Allied Sky, on Aug. 28, 2020. Allied Sky was a single-day mission overflying 30 NATO nations and part of the routine Bomber Task Force missions that have occurred in the European theater of operations since 2018 with more than 200 sorties coordinated with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)