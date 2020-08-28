Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Allied Sky Mission-Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35s

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CITY SHOWN, NORWAY

    08.28.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lighting II fighters join up in formation alongside a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, during the Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Allied Sky, on Aug. 28, 2020. Allied Sky was a single-day mission overflying 30 NATO nations and part of the routine Bomber Task Force missions that have occurred in the European theater of operations since 2018 with more than 200 sorties coordinated with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.29.2020 09:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765227
    VIRIN: 200828-F-JR513-7002
    Filename: DOD_107966021
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: CITY SHOWN, NO
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Sky Mission-Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35s, by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    1CTCS
    Norway
    B-52 Stratofortress
    EUCOM
    F-35 Lightning II
    Minot Air Force Base
    5th Bomb Wing
    AFGSC
    Buff
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BomberTaskForceEurope
    Allied Sky

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT