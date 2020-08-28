Allied Sky Mission-Royal Air Force Typhoons

Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 fighter aircraft integrating with a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, during the Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Allied Sky, on Aug. 28, 2020. It was the first time bombers flew over 30 NATO nations in Europe and North America in a single-day and is intended to demonstrate NATO solidarity, enhance readiness and provide training opportunities aimed at enhancing interoperability for all participating aircrews from the U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)
