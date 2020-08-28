Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warbirds Arrive to Wheeler Army Airfield B-roll

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Historic vintage military aircraft, a group known as the "Warbirds", arrive at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Aug. 27, 2020 for the 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII. The aircraft will be conducting aerial parades from Aug. 29 - Sep. 2.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.29.2020 08:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765225
    VIRIN: 200828-A-XP872-464
    Filename: DOD_107966012
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warbirds Arrive to Wheeler Army Airfield B-roll, by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    T-6 Texan
    Aircraft
    WWII
    MARINES
    Wheeler Army Airfield
    USNAVY
    USArmy
    25ID
    P-51 mustang
    WARBIRDS
    historic aircraft
    Bearcat
    T-28 Trojan
    25CAB
    F4F Wildcat
    75th Commemoration
    F8F
    SaluteTheirService
    Salute Thier Service
    War War II

