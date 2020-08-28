Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overwater Rescue

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    B-roll: A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter assigned with the 55th Rescue Squadron, Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, lands at Moffett Air National Guarrd Base, California after returning from a long range over water search and rescue mission of an injured crewman on board a bulk container vessel, Ocean Applaud, August 28, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    VIDEO INFO

