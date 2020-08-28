Overwater Rescue

B-roll: A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter assigned with the 55th Rescue Squadron, Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, lands at Moffett Air National Guarrd Base, California after returning from a long range over water search and rescue mission of an injured crewman on board a bulk container vessel, Ocean Applaud, August 28, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 21:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765209
|VIRIN:
|200828-Z-FO594-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107965674
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
