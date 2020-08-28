Florida Air National Guard officials gathered for the historic activation of the 249th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field, FL, Aug. 28, 2020. In addition to the activation, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Sustman assumed command of the newly-formed squadron. The 249th SOS is the first Air National Guard CV-22B Special Operations Squadron within the 125th Fighter Wing, which is located in Jacksonville. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
08.28.2020
08.28.2020
765206
200828-Z-XV261-1001
DOD_107965616
00:01:24
HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
This work, Florida Air National Guard activates 249th Special Operations Squadron, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
