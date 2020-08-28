Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Florida Air National Guard activates 249th Special Operations Squadron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Florida Air National Guard officials gathered for the historic activation of the 249th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field, FL, Aug. 28, 2020. In addition to the activation, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Sustman assumed command of the newly-formed squadron. The 249th SOS is the first Air National Guard CV-22B Special Operations Squadron within the 125th Fighter Wing, which is located in Jacksonville. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 20:16
    Category:
    Video ID: 765206
    VIRIN: 200828-Z-XV261-1001
    Filename: DOD_107965616
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Air National Guard activates 249th Special Operations Squadron, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    pilot
    Florida National Guard
    special operations
    CV-22
    activation ceremony
    1st Special Operations Wing
    Florida Air National Guard
    FLNG
    spec ops
    1st SOW
    FLANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT