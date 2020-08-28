Florida Air National Guard activates 249th Special Operations Squadron

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Florida Air National Guard officials gathered for the historic activation of the 249th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field, FL, Aug. 28, 2020. In addition to the activation, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Sustman assumed command of the newly-formed squadron. The 249th SOS is the first Air National Guard CV-22B Special Operations Squadron within the 125th Fighter Wing, which is located in Jacksonville. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)