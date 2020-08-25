Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Get to know Warbirds- Stearman

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Dustin Mosher, the owner of a 1942 Stearman, displays his plane for the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII on Aug., 25, 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii. This model of plane was a primary trainer aircraft for WWII. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 20:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765205
    VIRIN: 200825-A-EL257-0010
    Filename: DOD_107965615
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get to know Warbirds- Stearman, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    25th ID
    USARPAC
    WWII
    Warbirds
    INDOPACOM
    SaluteTheirService

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT