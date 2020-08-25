Get to know Warbirds- Stearman

Dustin Mosher, the owner of a 1942 Stearman, displays his plane for the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII on Aug., 25, 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii. This model of plane was a primary trainer aircraft for WWII. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)
|08.25.2020
|08.28.2020 20:11
|Package
|765205
|200825-A-EL257-0010
|DOD_107965615
|00:00:34
|HI, US
|6
|1
|1
|0
