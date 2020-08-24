U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) perform parajumps from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron over East Africa, Aug 25, 2020. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery opertations in the Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Strobel)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 19:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765199
|VIRIN:
|200825-F-DN249-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_107965539
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Parajump from C-130J Super Hercules, by A1C Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT