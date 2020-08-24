Parajump from C-130J Super Hercules

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) perform parajumps from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron over East Africa, Aug 25, 2020. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery opertations in the Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Strobel)