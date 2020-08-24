Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Parajump from C-130J Super Hercules

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    08.24.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Strobel 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) perform parajumps from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron over East Africa, Aug 25, 2020. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery opertations in the Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Strobel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 19:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765199
    VIRIN: 200825-F-DN249-5001
    Filename: DOD_107965539
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parajump from C-130J Super Hercules, by A1C Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    PJ
    pararescue
    1CTCS
    C-130
    C-130J Super Hercules

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT