    Turtle Hatchling at MCTAB

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Video by Capt. Eric Abrams 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    A turtle hatchling is guided into the water by Marine Corps Base Hawaii Environmental Compliance and Protection Division staff at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Aug. 6, 2020. The environmental team at MCBH is dedicated to preserving natural resources and the environment surrounding MCBH. (Courtesy video from Ms. Karen Bryan.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 19:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765197
    VIRIN: 200806-M-KS936-0001
    Filename: DOD_107965477
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

