A turtle hatchling is guided into the water by Marine Corps Base Hawaii Environmental Compliance and Protection Division staff at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Aug. 6, 2020. The environmental team at MCBH is dedicated to preserving natural resources and the environment surrounding MCBH. (Courtesy video from Ms. Karen Bryan.)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 19:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765197
|VIRIN:
|200806-M-KS936-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107965477
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Turtle Hatchling at MCTAB, by CPT Eric Abrams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT