    30th CES keeps the power going!

    VANDENBERG AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Video by Jan Jones 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Power is an extremely important part of our mission at VAFB. The 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen have the power on base covered during the COVID-19 pandemic and every day of the year! Whether maintaining electric power to the 30th Space Wing, or for the installation, the 30th CES is on it!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th CES keeps the power going!, by Jan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

