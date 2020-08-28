Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii National Guard assist the City and County of Honolulu in the COVID-19 Pandemic testing surge

    HONOKAHUA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers and Airmen of the Hawaii National Guard assist the City and County of Honolulu in the COVID-19 Pandemic testing surge.

    Interview: 00:02:26:17 - Maj. Marconi Cabatbat - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Interview: 00:03:41:45 - Spc. Kris-Anne Basilio - Hawaii Army National Guard

    (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
