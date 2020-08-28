B-52s return home following Hurricane Laura

B-52H Stratofortresses return to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 28, 2020, following a brief evacuation to Minot Air Force Base, N.D. B-52s from Barksdale evacuated to avoid possible damage from Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and hit Barksdale as a Category 1.
|08.28.2020
|08.28.2020 17:48
|B-Roll
|765188
|200828-F-UO171-0001
|DOD_107965433
|00:03:17
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|9
|1
|1
|0
