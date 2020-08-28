Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-52s return home following Hurricane Laura

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-52H Stratofortresses return to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 28, 2020, following a brief evacuation to Minot Air Force Base, N.D. B-52s from Barksdale evacuated to avoid possible damage from Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and hit Barksdale as a Category 1.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765188
    VIRIN: 200828-F-UO171-0001
    Filename: DOD_107965433
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52s return home following Hurricane Laura, by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    B-52
    Louisiana
    Landings
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    B-52H
    LAURA
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Team Barksdale
    Hurevac
    Category 1
    Hurricane Laura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT