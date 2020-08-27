B-52 Stratofortess' from the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, relocated to Minot Air Force Base on August 26, 2020 to avoid Hurricane Laura.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 16:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765182
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-TE443-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107965277
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|MINOT, ND, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Barksdale B-52s at Minot AFB, by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
