    Barksdale B-52s at Minot AFB

    MINOT, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-52 Stratofortess' from the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, relocated to Minot Air Force Base on August 26, 2020 to avoid Hurricane Laura.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 16:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765182
    VIRIN: 200827-F-TE443-0001
    Filename: DOD_107965277
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: MINOT, ND, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale B-52s at Minot AFB, by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    ND
    LA
    Barksdale AFB
    Stratofortress
    Minot AFB
    2 BW
    5 BW

