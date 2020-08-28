Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood Troopers Finish ESB/EIB Qualifications

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Sgt. Calab Franklin 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    B-roll– Troopers from units across Fort Hood complete a culminating 12-mile ruck march as the final event of the coveted Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) and Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) qualification, Fort Hood, Texas, August 28, 2020. The ESB and EIB qualification tests the Soldiers knowledge on basic Infantry and basic Soldier skills. If they qualify, they will be awarded the title “expert” in their field. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Calab Franklin)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020
    Category: B-Roll
