Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Keeping The Enemies Close

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sydney Smith 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, operate a M4 Carbine and M45 1911 A1 to complete close quarter training (CQT) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 28, 2020. CQT focuses on the hasty transition between two weapon systems in a live-fire or combat scenario.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 20:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765176
    VIRIN: 200828-M-WC972-001
    Filename: DOD_107965267
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping The Enemies Close, by LCpl Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    recon
    M4 Carbine
    close quarters training
    training
    2d marine division
    2d mardiv
    moto
    M45 1911 A1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT