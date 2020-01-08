Coast Guard partners with ECSU to encourage diversity in the CSPI program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard strives to be a diverse and inclusive branch when it comes to our workforce and our leaders. Our Office of Diversity and Inclusion oversees the Minority Serving Institutions Partnership Program.



This video highlights how the program aims to work with federally recognized Title IV colleges and universities that are eligible for federal funding under Title III of the Higher Education Act of 1965 to recruit individuals into our service to better reflect the nation we serve. (U.S.Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Edward Wargo)