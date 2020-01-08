Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard partners with ECSU to encourage diversity in the CSPI program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Coast Guard strives to be a diverse and inclusive branch when it comes to our workforce and our leaders. Our Office of Diversity and Inclusion oversees the Minority Serving Institutions Partnership Program.

    This video highlights how the program aims to work with federally recognized Title IV colleges and universities that are eligible for federal funding under Title III of the Higher Education Act of 1965 to recruit individuals into our service to better reflect the nation we serve. (U.S.Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Edward Wargo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 15:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 765167
    VIRIN: 200827-G-HU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_107965106
    Length: 00:07:13
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard partners with ECSU to encourage diversity in the CSPI program, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    diversity
    CSPI
    Diversity and inclusion
    ECSU
    Elizabeth City State University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT