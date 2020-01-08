The Coast Guard strives to be a diverse and inclusive branch when it comes to our workforce and our leaders. Our Office of Diversity and Inclusion oversees the Minority Serving Institutions Partnership Program.
This video highlights how the program aims to work with federally recognized Title IV colleges and universities that are eligible for federal funding under Title III of the Higher Education Act of 1965 to recruit individuals into our service to better reflect the nation we serve. (U.S.Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Edward Wargo)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 15:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|765167
|VIRIN:
|200827-G-HU058-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107965106
|Length:
|00:07:13
|Location:
|ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard partners with ECSU to encourage diversity in the CSPI program, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT