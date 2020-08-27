Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Airmen Train to Clear Stuck Munitions

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians with the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron train on clearing lodged munitions on a mock AC-130U Spooky gunship at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Aug. 27, 2020. The training consisted of clearing a mock M101 howitzer to prepare EOD Airmen for lodged munitions scenarios worldwide. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765162
    VIRIN: 200827-F-UB429-141
    Filename: DOD_107965088
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Airmen Train to Clear Stuck Munitions, by A1C Nathan LeVang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Howitzer
    Civil Engineers
    Special Operations
    1st Special Operations Wing
    Hurlburt
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    CE
    1 SOW
    Spooky
    AC-130U
    1 SOCES
    M101

