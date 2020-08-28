Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    249th Special Operations Squadron Activation Ceremony (Broll Stringer)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew French, commander of the 125th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Sustman, incoming commander of the 249th Special Operations Squadron, are speakers the 249th SOS activation ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Aug. 28, 2020. The 249th SOS is the first Florida Air National Guard squadron home to CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765158
    VIRIN: 200828-F-LD599-157
    Filename: DOD_107965037
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249th Special Operations Squadron Activation Ceremony (Broll Stringer), by A1C David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    1st Special Operations Wing
    AFSOC
    125th Fighter Wing
    249th Special Operations Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT