249th Special Operations Squadron Activation Ceremony (Broll Stringer)

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew French, commander of the 125th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Sustman, incoming commander of the 249th Special Operations Squadron, are speakers the 249th SOS activation ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Aug. 28, 2020. The 249th SOS is the first Florida Air National Guard squadron home to CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)
