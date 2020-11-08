U.S. Marine Corps Staffsgt Steven Andrews, Marine musician placement director with 9th Marine Corps District explains the process of becoming a Marine Corps Musician. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Baylee M. Boggs)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 16:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765156
|VIRIN:
|200811-M-SP684-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107965010
|Length:
|00:07:52
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
This work, Marines Musician Enlistment Option Program (MEOP) | Marines, by Cpl Baylee Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
