    Marines Musician Enlistment Option Program (MEOP) | Marines

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Video by Cpl. Baylee Boggs 

    9th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Staffsgt Steven Andrews, Marine musician placement director with 9th Marine Corps District explains the process of becoming a Marine Corps Musician. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Baylee M. Boggs)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 16:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765156
    VIRIN: 200811-M-SP684-1001
    Filename: DOD_107965010
    Length: 00:07:52
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Musician Enlistment Option Program (MEOP) | Marines, by Cpl Baylee Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

