Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fitness options at Joint Base MDL during COVID-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Briana Cespedes 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Check out this video to learn about your options for working out amidst current COVID-19 guidelines. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, has three different facilities available outside to help you stay fit!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 14:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 765155
    VIRIN: 200828-F-CP320-1001
    Filename: DOD_107965006
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitness options at Joint Base MDL during COVID-19, by A1C Briana Cespedes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    JB MDL
    Fitness
    Joint Base MDL
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Fitness COVID-19
    87 FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT