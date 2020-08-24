Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCNG 2020 Republic National Convention

    NC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Marcel Pugh 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    During the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, Soldiers and Airmen with the North Carolina National Guard worked behind the scenes with local and federal agencies to keep citizens and delegates safe, Charlotte, North Carolina, Aug. 23-24th, 2020.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 14:28
    North Carolina National Guard
    NCNG
    JTF-RNC
    Joint Task Force-Republican National Convention

