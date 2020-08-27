Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Weather Squadron Spark Tank Submission 2020

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by David Hopper 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Jason Geyer, 16th Weather Squadron, introduces his idea for the 2020 Spark Tank - the WeatherXpress. His idea was born from the constant need for weather intelligence and the adversaries trying to deny that capability. The WeatherXpress is a mobile smart-computing weather system that is no bigger than a piece of carry-on luggage.

