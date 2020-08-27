16th Weather Squadron Spark Tank Submission 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. Jason Geyer, 16th Weather Squadron, introduces his idea for the 2020 Spark Tank - the WeatherXpress. His idea was born from the constant need for weather intelligence and the adversaries trying to deny that capability. The WeatherXpress is a mobile smart-computing weather system that is no bigger than a piece of carry-on luggage.