16th Weather Squadron Spark Tank Submission 2020

Master Sgt. Jason Geyer, 16th Weather Squadron, introduces his idea for the 2020 Spark Tank - the WeatherXpress. His idea was born from the constant need for weather intelligence and the adversaries trying to deny that capability. The WeatherXpress is a mobile smart-computing weather system that is no bigger than a piece of carry-on luggage.
Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 14:14
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|765148
VIRIN:
|200827-F-UV429-1001
Filename:
|DOD_107964920
Length:
|00:02:52
Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
