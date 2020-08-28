Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside AFIMSC Vol. 3 Ep. 33

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Deborah Aragon, Michael Briggs, Shannon Carabajal, Mark Kinkade, Alicia Schlott and James Truitt

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    In this episode of Inside AFIMSC,

    - The AFIMSC Innovation Team briefs the Air Force Top 3,
    - The iconic cadet chapel at the U.S. Air Force Academy is getting refurbished, and
    - Installation leadership plays a key role in the success of privatized military family housing.

    All this and more, in this episode of Inside AFIMSC!

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 13:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 765140
    VIRIN: 200828-F-VX895-0001
    Filename: DOD_107964741
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: AUSTIN, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AFIMSC Vol. 3 Ep. 33, by Deborah Aragon, Michael Briggs, Shannon Carabajal, Mark Kinkade, Alicia Schlott and James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

