    Postal Service Center Hyperlapse

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Chapman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow training students frequent the Postal Service Center to pick up their mail and packages!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 11:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765129
    VIRIN: 200827-F-WV115-418
    Filename: DOD_107964659
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    post office
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    student life
    postal service center

