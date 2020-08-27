Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SNCO Induction Ceremony

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman and Senior Airman Deven Schultz

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Twenty-five members of Team Goodfellow made the transition from non-commissioned officer (NCO) to senior non-commissioned officer (SNCO) in a special induction ceremony on Aug. 27, 2020 at the Event Center.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 11:29
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    SNCO Induction Ceremony

