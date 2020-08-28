B-roll of the 510th Fighter Squadron arriving at Lakenheath for Flying Training Deployment 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 10:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765120
|VIRIN:
|200828-F-HA846-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107964462
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 510th Fighter Squadron FTD 2020 B-Roll, by A1C Mikayla Whiteley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
