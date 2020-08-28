Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    510th Fighter Squadron FTD 2020 B-Roll

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Whiteley 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of the 510th Fighter Squadron arriving at Lakenheath for Flying Training Deployment 2020.

