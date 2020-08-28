Spark Tank 2021 Submission from the 14th Air Support Operations Squadron

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765119" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Capt. Lorrayne Kealty, intelligence duty officer for the 14th Air Support Operations Squadron, outlines her idea for the Spark Tank 2021 competition that allows Airmen to use a leave share program. This will help spouses and teammates spend time off together and get through tough times.