    Spark Tank 2021 Submission from the 14th Air Support Operations Squadron

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Capt. Faith Brodkorb 

    93d Air Ground Operations Wing

    Capt. Lorrayne Kealty, intelligence duty officer for the 14th Air Support Operations Squadron, outlines her idea for the Spark Tank 2021 competition that allows Airmen to use a leave share program. This will help spouses and teammates spend time off together and get through tough times.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 10:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 765119
    VIRIN: 200828-F-NY138-074
    Filename: DOD_107964399
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spark Tank 2021 Submission from the 14th Air Support Operations Squadron, by Capt. Faith Brodkorb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

