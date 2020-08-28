Capt. Lorrayne Kealty, intelligence duty officer for the 14th Air Support Operations Squadron, outlines her idea for the Spark Tank 2021 competition that allows Airmen to use a leave share program. This will help spouses and teammates spend time off together and get through tough times.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 10:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|765119
|VIRIN:
|200828-F-NY138-074
|Filename:
|DOD_107964399
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spark Tank 2021 Submission from the 14th Air Support Operations Squadron, by Capt. Faith Brodkorb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT