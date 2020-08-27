Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La National Guard conduct route clearing post Hurricane Laura

    LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Guardsmen with the 843rd Engineer Company, 205th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade, clear roads in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2020 after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southwest Louisiana. (U. S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 10:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765117
    VIRIN: 200827-Z-NG364-720
    Filename: DOD_107964375
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La National Guard conduct route clearing post Hurricane Laura, by SSG David Kirtland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

