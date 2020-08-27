Guardsmen with the 843rd Engineer Company, 205th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade, clear roads in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2020 after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southwest Louisiana. (U. S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 10:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765117
|VIRIN:
|200827-Z-NG364-720
|Filename:
|DOD_107964375
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|LAKE CHARLES, LA, US
This work, La National Guard conduct route clearing post Hurricane Laura, by SSG David Kirtland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
