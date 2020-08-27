Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Complete: 1107th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group

    KUWAIT

    08.27.2020

    Video by Bianka Lathan 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    A compilation of photographs and videos of the 1107th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group's Soldiers during their nine-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, Dec. 2019 to Aug. 2020. (U.S. Army Video by Bianka Lathan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 10:10
    Category: Package
    TAGS

    Sustainment
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    Helicopter
    First Team
    Maintenance
    1107th TASMG

