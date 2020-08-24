Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Rhino

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Team Seymour works with Fort Bragg Special Operations and Langley Air Force Base in special tactics exercise Agile Rhino. The mission was to secure the airfield for the MC-130 and establish a forward area refueling point.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 08:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765101
    VIRIN: 200824-F-XN600-001
    Filename: DOD_107964233
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Rhino, by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airmen
    refueling
    fighter
    f15
    special operations
    Seymour Johnson
    aircraft

